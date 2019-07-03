Record-breaking travel expected this Fourth of July

A record breaking number of people are expected to travel this Fourth of July holiday with many of them hitting the road to get to their destinations.

(Source: Pixabay)

With so many travelers and heavy construction in many areas, Wisconsin State Patrol is sharing some important information ahead of the holiday weekend. "With the expected increase in traffic we would want people to be alert," says Sergeant Jason Bakken.

According to AAA, nearly 50 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July, with more than 40 million of those travelers driving to their destinations. This is the highest number recorded by AAA since it began tracking holiday travel in 2000. With holiday travel volume rising, State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and keep an eye on the forecast.

One of the major explanations for this year's Fourth of July travel surge is lower gas prices. AAA says gas prices are on average, 17 cents cheaper than they were for Memorial Day Weekend. Troopers say with more drivers on the road, extra caution is needed as construction season continues in many areas.

Even though road workers are off until Monday, drivers should still be alert in work zones. "We always ask motorists to check 511 before you do travel and that will alert people to the construction zones we have or any incidents that are going on the interstate," says Sgt. Bakken. Many people are expected to spend their holiday camping. Taking extra care to ensure everything is tied down keeps everyone on the road safe.

The State Patrol also says it’s increasing staffing during the holiday to keep an eye on people speeding and drunk drivers. "We just want everybody to have fun this Fourth of July and also be safe," says Bakken.

July 3rd is expected to be the busiest and worst travel day of the week. July 5th is also expected to carry delays with peak travel times beginning at noon until 8pm.

