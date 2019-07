Eau Claire County residents will have a chance to recycle old or unwanted electronics.

The event is on July 13 and will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at First Choice Computer Recycling in Eau Claire.

For more information, contact First Choice Computer Recycling at (715) 833-2005 or check out our Facebook (WEAU 13 NEWS) for more pricing information.