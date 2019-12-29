Recycling your Christmas tree

To some, a real Christmas tree is a family tradition, but how do you get rid of it after the holidays?

"What we do is we allow curbside participants and general community members to participate in a tree collection program,” said Earthbound Environmental Solutions owner, Zacharious Pappas. “What we found was the community had a need to process these trees and there were folks that just couldn't bring their trees over to the brush site."

Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire uses an environmental friendly process to then dispose of the tree.

"We collect the Christmas trees curbside; we take them back to the site, and process the whole tree with the wood chipper,” Pappas said. “We turn that into a mulch product and then we use that in our composting product."

Earthbound also provide job opportunities to the developmentally disabled, and they say it feels good to help the community dispose of their trees responsibly.

"It's good healthy environmental practice to clean up the sides of roads for people,” said Earthbound employee, Billy Trepanier.

First time homeowner, and longtime customer, Megan Adams, says she had real trees growing up, and she says Earthbound’s environmentally friendly practices made it easier for her to know the tree would be disposed of properly.

"It is a huge world of difference having not only someone who picks up the trash, but they actually care what happens to the waste after that and they kind of groom you to be able to create less waste,” Adams said.

She also says the program is very convenient and hassle free.

"It was nice to just email Earthbound and say, hey can you come pick up my tree this year."

Pappas says he anticipates picking up over 200 trees this year and the compost created from the trees will help launch their Garbage to Garden program.

"We’re going to be donating finished compost material to a couple of different organizations to combat food insecurity."

For more information on the Christmas tree recycling program, click here.

