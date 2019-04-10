Red Barn Coliseum torn down at the NWSF

The Red Barn Coliseum at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is no more.

Rusty Volk, the fair's executive director says the barn, which has been a cornerstone of the grounds for more than 120 years, has had its final stand. The barn initially appeared to have survived the winter, but yesterday crews found fallen rafters, broken beams, and part of the roof sinking.

With impending stormy weather, fair board members and Friends of the Fair decided the structure was no longer safe, and removed everything inside. The coliseum was torn down in a matter of hours, with no damage to people or equipment. Volk says while it's a sad day, work will begin to replace the barn and start new traditions.