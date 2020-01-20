Red Cross: Critical type O blood shortage

The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood.

With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Please check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.

Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center

3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire

Additional blood donation opportunities Jan.20-Feb.15:

Ashland

2/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AmericInn, 3009 Lakeshore Drive E.

Butternut

1/22/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Butternut High School, 312 W. Wisconsin St.

Barron

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive

Cameron

1/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cameron High School, 750 S. 1st St.

Chetek

1/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St.

Cumberland

1/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 1225 Veterans St.

Rice Lake

1/31/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St.

2/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St.

2/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.

2/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.

Iron River

1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 8275 Mill St.

Alma

1/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 709 S. 2nd St.

Webster

1/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 7421 Main St. W.

Chippewa Falls

1/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246, 8118 149th St.

1/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward

Superior

1/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., State of Wisconsin Office Building, 1701 N. 4th St.

2/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Union, 1605 Catlin Ave.

2/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cathedral School, 1419 Baxter Ave.

Downsville

1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.

Menomonie

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.

2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout, 302 10th Ave. E.

2/10/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Menomonie Wrestling Club, 920 21st St. SE

2/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St.

Augusta

2/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road

Eau Claire

2/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway

Durand

1/29/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Durand High School, 607 7th Ave. E.

Ellsworth

2/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., BMO Harris Bank, 388 W. Main St.

River Falls

2/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Allina Health River Falls Clinic, 1629 E. Division St.

Amery

2/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N.

Balsam Lake

1/20/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Georgetown Lutheran Church, 877 190th Ave./County Road G

Centuria

2/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Polk Burnett Electric Cooperative, 1001 State Road 35

Dresser

2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1947 110th Ave.

Luck

2/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ruby's Well Care, 210 E. Park Ave.

Osceola

2/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hope Evangelical Free Church, 933 248th St.

Ladysmith

2/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ladysmith Nursing Home, 1001 E. 11th St. N.

Baldwin

2/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Bergslien St.

Hammond

1/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Croix Central High School, 1751 Broadway St.

Hudson

1/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Road

2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Snap Fitness, 824 Carmichael Road

New Richmond

1/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane

1/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80, 1260 Wall St.

2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 218 County Road K

Roberts

1/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Drive

1/31/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 County Road TT

Hayward

1/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sevenwinds Casino, 13767W County Road B

Winter

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Winter High School, 6585 W. Grove St.

Gilman

1/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Peter & Paul's Catholic Church, 315 E. Davlin St.

Medford

2/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 420 Lincoln St.

Arcadia

2/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Arcadia High School, 765 Raider Drive

Ettrick

2/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ettrick Community Center, 22750 Washington

Whitehall

1/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Whitehall High School, 19121 Hobson St.

Minong

1/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jack Link's Aquatic & Activity Center, 714 W. Hokah St.

Shell Lake

1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shell Lake Full Gospel Church, 293 Highway 63 S.

1/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shell Lake Full Gospel Church, 293 Highway 63 S.

Spooner

2/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 312 Elm St.

Trego

2/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church of Lampson, W5523 County Highway F

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.