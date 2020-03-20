Red Cross blood shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to the American Red Cross, a person needs blood every two seconds.

The Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Eau Claire is doing what it can to provide a safe and clean donation space by screening every potential donor. Red Cross Northwest Chapter executive director Kyle Kriegl said more than 13,000 units of blood are needed every day nationwide just to keep the supply steady.

“Blood transfusions are used for cancer treatment, you never know when an accident or disaster happens and so we need to make sure that blood is there because, blood knows no disaster,” He said. “We need blood constantly, every single day.”

As of March 19th, 5,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, meaning a loss of over 170,000 thousand donors. For more information,