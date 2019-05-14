Red Cross employee: type O blood shortage is worst he's seen

The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of a blood group group most needed by hospitals.

MGN

The non profit says right now it has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical, and where medical treatments and patient care can be directly impacted.

American Red Cross Blood Collections Team Supervisor, Brian Manor says the non-profit typically sees shortages in the spring and summer months, but this particular shortage the worst he's seen during his time at the Red Cross.

He adds, the non-profit is always looking for donations of all blood types, and that one donation can save up to three people's lives.

"Right now we may be telling you to come in and roll up your sleeve, well if you can keep rolling up your sleeve throughout the summer that really helps prevent shortages," says Manor. "A small amount of effort there can really touch people's lives."

The Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.