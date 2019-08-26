Red Cross helping 17 displaced after Sunday La Crosse fire

Sunday a fire broke out in an apartment complex and firefighters say it quickly spread throughout the building. Monday, the Red Cross says it’s helping 17 people displaced by the blaze in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue South.

The Fire Department says everyone got out of the building safely. The Red Cross was on the scene Sunday and again Monday helping the displaced tenants.

“We got the call yesterday morning and we deployed our volunteers out to the location,” said Tom Mooney, the Chief Operating Officer for the Wisconsin region Red Cross. “We were able to help three of the families, not only with lodging [and] certainly with food and clothing as well. But, [also] with financial assistance for them to get their feet somewhat back on the ground.

According to the Fire Department, all five of the building’s units had smoke and fire damage, leaving the whole complex not livable.

This is one of the bigger displacements in the last few months, according to Mooney. He says five families lived in the building.

For Tom Mooney, he says it's important that the Red Cross helps out not only financially, but also with some of the psychological effects a fire can leave.

“We also have mental health related services as well. So, our folks can talk to them as well about the grieving process, about what it's like to have a fire, to lose something and maybe look at what it does to them on a mental health perspective,” Mooney said.

The Red Cross is some of the first assistance fire victims receive, but the organization’s presence remains even after the flames are put out.

“We always stay for that first week or two. We will follow up with them. Certainly their immediate needs, we try to take care of as soon as possible and then start working with other agencies and referrals,” Mooney said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Department.