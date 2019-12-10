Redbox ends game rentals, cites industry changes

Redbox confirmed on Twitter that it is no longer renting video games at its kiosks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Updated: Tue 3:07 PM, Dec 10, 2019

(CNN) - There's one less place to head to if you are looking to rent the newest video game.

Redbox confirmed on Twitter that it is no longer renting video games at its kiosks.

It blames "various factors like changes in the industry."

The company says it is instead shifting to focus more on physical media with movies while promoting its streaming on demand content.

You can still buy video games on Redbox.com, at least for the rest of this year. There’s no word on if they have any plans to change that in 2020.

