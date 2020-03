The City of Altoona has issued a reduced water pressure warning for Tuesday, March 10 from 9-11 a.m.

The city says Altoona Public Works will be swapping out a broken valve which will reduce water pressure in the Burgess Addition neighborhood.

Manor Court, Mulberry Drive, Oakwood Drive, Pamona Drive, Radcliffe Avenue, Skyview Drive and Summit Drive will all be impacted.