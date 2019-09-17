Reedsburg man faces 12 Eau Claire County charges in addition to 10 Jackson County charges following chase

A man who is already facing 10 charges for a car chase in Jackson County is facing 12 more in Eau Claire County.

Quentin Labansky, 21, is accused of leading police on a nearly-hundred mile-per-hour chase. He has now been charged with the following in Eau Claire County: second degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety (second), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, negligent operation of vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent (second), attempting to flee or elude an officer (second), felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping (second), felony bail jumping (third), operate motor vehicle while revoked and felony retail theft- intentionally take >$500-$5000.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 27, Labansky tried to use a stolen credit card at the Eau Claire Wal-Mart, but it was declined.

Lebansky allegedly took the merchandise anyway, leading to a foot-chase with police.

Police say that he stole multiple vehicles to escape from officers, including entering an unlocked vehicle and using the fob that was still inside.

Officers say they reached 98 miles per hours in the pursuit before heavy rain caused the chase to be called off.

They say the chase ended in Black River Falls. Lebansky crashed the stolen car, broke into an apartment complex and fired several shots.

The original Jackson County complaint says there was a second exchange of gunfire when law enforcement tried to confront Lebanksy for the second time.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

