Reedsburg man sentenced after plea hearing for high speed chase

A Reedsburg man has been sentenced in court after a plea hearing.

Court documents show Quentin Labansky was found guilty due to no contest plea on several charges including second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Seven charges were dismissed but read in.

Labanksy has been sentenced to five years in prison and 11 years of probation.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 27, Labansky tried to use a stolen credit card at the Eau Claire Wal-Mart, but it was declined.

Lebansky allegedly took the merchandise anyway, leading to a foot-chase with police.

Police say that he stole multiple vehicles to escape from officers, including entering an unlocked vehicle and using the fob that was still inside.

Officers say they reached 98 miles per hours in the pursuit before heavy rain caused the chase to be called off.