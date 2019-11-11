"Reflections of Vietnam" gives veterans a chance to share their stories

Veterans Day is a time to reflect and thank the men and women who have served America.

For members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 351 out of Appleton, Monday was a day to reminisce and remember their time in Vietnam.

"It's something that we really enjoy and feel it's important to get the truth about Vietnam out," said Reflections of Vietnam Coordinator John Koehler.

Monday afternoon, ten veterans from the chapter spoke at UW-Eau Claire, as well as bringing their mobile museum as part of the 'Reflections of Vietnam' program.

"This program has allowed us the opportunity to share those experiences that we don't share with anybody else. I'm not exactly sure why, I don't know that they would really understand but we talk amongst ourselves and we get up on stage and we don't necessarily know what we're going to say," says Koehler. "Kind of whatever comes to our mind and these interesting memories."

Koehler spent three years in Vietnam on the USS Ticonderoga.

It's been a goal of his to bring the program to UWEC, his alma mater.

"Very therapeutic, when we get done at some of the schools we get hugs and sometimes kisses from the younger girls and stuff. They're just so emotionally swept away by some of the stories," said Koehler.

In addition to a program, the chapter brings with them a traveling museum featuring hundreds of photos and items from the Vietnam war.

While the experiences of war are forever ingrained in the minds of these veterans, Veterans Day is a day for everyone to stop and be grateful for the freedom we all have.

"It's a time to look at all veterans, thank them for their service. I think we'd be a better country if more people served in the military," said Koehler.

According to the United States Census Bureau, there are 18 million veterans living in the US.

Each with their own story, and each playing a role in keeping us all safe.