Regent committee OKs nonresident, grad tuition increases

A University of Wisconsin System regent committee has signed off on a plan to raise tuition for nonresident undergraduates and graduate students across six schools.

The plan calls for increases ranging between 1.5% and 25% at UW-Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point and Whitewater starting this fall.

The schools say they need more money to cover instruction, pay raises, recruiting faculty, technology and training clinical professionals.

The regent's business committee approved the increases Thursday.

The full Board of Regents is expected to vote on the increases Friday.