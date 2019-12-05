Regents approve $49 million UW-La Crosse field house project

UW- La Crosse was given approval Thursday morning by the Regent's Committee for its new field house project.

If given final approval, the new field house would be built East of the football field and be 141,000 square feet total.

The old field house would become a permanent gymnastics and wrestling practice facility as well as an activity classroom for students.

The total construction budget is at $49 million, but the school says no state tax dollars are involved.

"Half of that is funded by the students," said Scott Schumacher, UWL associate director of planning and construction. "There was a referendum where the students voted to support half of the project, and then the campus is using campus reserve to fund the other portion of the project."

The school says the field house could be used by all students, not just the athletes.

Next the facility will go before the full board of Regents Friday, December 6.

If approved, construction is slated to start in August of 2020 and finish in time for the 2022 school year.