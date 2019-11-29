Regis High School football alumni reunite for Turkey Bowl tradition

Regis High School football alumni of all ages reunited on Nov. 29 for the 22nd annual Turkey Bowl.

The players are separated into two teams, Norris and VanDamme for an exhibition football match.

Some alumni say they look forward to seeing their former teammates at the event each year.

“It’s truly awesome and as you get older you know a lot of people get married and move away and a lot of these guys you probably only get to see once or twice a year,” says Bobby Mickelson, who graduated from Regis’ football program in 2012.

At the end, the winning team gets a trophy and some players get awards like Most Valuable Player.

