Regis graduate accepted into the US Coast Guard Academy

Recent graduate Henry Theisen is one of the first Regis students to be accepted into the US Coast Guard Academy.

“I think there's more excitement than nerves,” he says.

He says the application process was lengthy, and Congressman Ron Kind nominated him for his military applications.

“It's a lot of weight off my shoulders to know where I'm going, cause it was up in the air for a really long time, just really exciting,” he says.

The Coast Guard Academy is the smallest military academy with a 13% acceptance rate.

“The Coast Guard Academy was founded in 1876, and its purpose is very simple, it takes the best and brightest of American graduates from high school and molds them into future leaders on the United States Coast Guard,” says Robert Roemer, a retired graduate of the Academy himself.

Theisen says he feels honored to be accepted into the Academy, especially this weekend.

“It's Memorial day weekend and it's all about honoring and respecting those who served in the past and that's one of the big reasons I wanted to do it, because people in the past have served in the military and I wanted to pay that forward for the next generation and do my part,” he says.

