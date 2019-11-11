Honoring veterans in Western Wisconsin

Monday is a time for us to pay our respects to all of those veterans who have served our country. On this Veterans Day there are countless programs honoring veterans from all across the country.

The Eau Claire Patriotic Council is honoring local veterans today with a special ceremony. There are many programs happening throughout the Chippewa Valley on this Veterans Day but this one at Regis is bringing together all generations.

The students in the middle school and high school have helped plan the program honoring the veterans. The event on Monday is open to the public and will start with mass at 9 a.m. and the program will start after around 10 a.m. After the program is complete, everyone will head outside for a 21 gun salute at 11:11.

OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING ON VETERANS DAY:

-Longfellow Elementary School: Program at 9:30 a.m.

-Altoona High School: Program at 10:30 a.m.

-Christ Lutheran School in Chippewa Falls: Program at 1 p.m.

-Chippewa Falls High School: 8:30 a.m.

-UWEC Reflections of Vietnam: Mobile Museum and Program:

Museum display: 1-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m., Haas Fine Arts Center lobby

Program and presentation: 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall

