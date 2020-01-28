Regis students pack meals for Rotary Feeds

Regis middle and high school students and staff took part in an annual meal packing event Tuesday.

This event allows students and staff to pack meals for Rotary Feeds, previously known as Kids Against Hunger.

Rotary Feeds will then distribute the meals.

The meal packing event is part of Catholic Schools Week on the Regis campus.

Kristin Hughes, Campus Minister of Regis Catholic Schools says, "Each grade in our school today gets to participate, they come down for an hour and they go into different lines and they all have a role and they know what to do beforehand and they packed the bags and they pack them into boxes and then those get shipped off to Feed My People to help those in our community"

This is the fourth year that Regis Catholic Schools has done the event.

The goal is to pack 30,000 meals.

