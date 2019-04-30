Regis students pack meals for those in need

Students at Regis Middle and High School took time away from their desks for a good cause on Tuesday.

Students spent the day packaging meals for those in need with the Chippewa Valley After-Hours Rotary Club.

The goal is to provide a nutritional base that can help families move from food insecurity to self-sufficiency.

Organizers say 90 percent of the food packed stays in the Chippewa Valley.

"They love it. I mean, they really do. Sometimes, we have to hold them down a little, so there's not rice flying everywhere, but they do enjoy it and have a lot of fun,” said Kaye Krave, with Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club.

One meal bag can typically feed a family of 6.

The goal of the schools was to pack 30,000 meals over the course of the school day.

