Registration opens for 8th annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival

Registration is now open for the 8th annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival.

The race, which takes place in La Crosse on June 20th, raises money for both Mayo's Center for Breast Care and the Boys and Girls Clubs' Healthy Lifestyle Program.

There are three different competition levels as well as the three divisions-- corporate, community and breast cancer survivors.

Each team can have up to 25 paddlers.

Mayo says there's more to see than just boats at the race.

"Day of the event we have magicians, artists, we've got balloon artists, lots of food trucks," said Heidi Odegaard, a Mayo community engagement specialist. "So, we like to bring all different types of aspects to the event so that everyone can come and participate."

Early bird registration is now open at the rate of $800 per team.

After March 31, the cost will increase to $900.

