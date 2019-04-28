Reknown pianist holds first-ever concert in Eau Claire

He's performed at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall, but nationally-known concert pianist and composer Haskell Small entertained an audience in the Chippewa Valley on Sunday.

Small was the guest of First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire. Selections from Mozart, Chopin, and even one his own were played.

His current series of compositions, performances and recordings is called "Journeys in Silence" - something he says is different from other concert pianists.

"Many pianists and musicians in general, like to feature how fast and loud they can play and I'm attracted to the other side of it,” Small said to WEAU 13 News on Sunday. “There's a whole world of sound and expressive possibilities at the lower edge."

This was Small's first visit to Eau Claire. The concert was free, but donations were accepted.