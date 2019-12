The Department of Justice says human remains, found by a hunter in Adams County in late November, have been identified as a missing Dane County woman.

Annastasia Evans was last seen in May in Wisconsin Dells. At the time, authorities said she may have been in the Adams County area.

The hunter reported finding the remains on November 23rd. Law enforcement responded, and are continuing to investigate.

A press release from the DOJ did not say how Evans died.