"Remember When..." fundraiser supports Chippewa Valley Musem programs

Remember when you used to watch Saturday morning cartoons, play dodgeball, and build forts?

Chippewa Valley Museum fundraiser

An event in our area Thursday night helped people "remember when" those moments were a part of their lives.

The Chippewa Valley Museum presented "Remember When..." at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The night served as a fundraiser for the museum with proceeds going to support children's programs and school tours.

One of the fun parts of the night was a pop-up "childhood museum."

Guests brought an item from their childhood to strike up stories and memories with others.

"I just saw a hand puppet with The Monkees from the 1960s on the fingers. I've never seen anything like that before. Quite a few dolls. I haven't had a chance to see everything. It's just developing as we're talking as things are getting added," said Chippewa Valley Museum Director Carrie Ronnander.

WEAU's Judy Clark served as emcee and moderator of the event, which also featured interviews with Eau Claire County Board Member Colleen Bates and WEAU Political Analyst John Frank.