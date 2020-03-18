Tech to work from home

With more people working remotely staying connected through technology is more important than ever. There are a plethora of options out there, but you may be left wondering what solution will work for your business. Co-working software like Zoom or Slack could be what you’re looking for. The programming administrator at Colab in Eau Claire says Zoom has features to keep people together and business up and running.

"You can mute all participants, participants can electronically raise their hand and ask questions to the moderator or the presenter, you can mute individually, you can create fun backgrounds behind you like Hogwarts or the Golden Gate Bridge. There are a lot of very fun features with it as well as just the functional aspects of it that really keeps business moving forward during the time we are all working remotely"

Adam Accola, Programming Administrator at Colab in Eau Claire

Zoom is video chat software that enables users to connect and chat with each other live. There are a lot of fun features that are great for anything from an online classroom to a serious board meeting. It can be used for free for meetings up to 100 people using mobile devices, computers, and land line phones. This is a great option for areas with limited cellular coverage.

Slack is another option that allows users to connect in different text chat channels. This allows users to connect on different topics in their own channel. This is a great way to distribute a lot of information quickly without cluttering an email inbox.

Colab in Eau Claire is making the best of the Covid-19 situation by engaging their members on these platforms to keep the co-working atmosphere alive and well. Additionally, they are transitioning a lot of their programming to an online format. Their alternating Wednesday, Lunch and Learn sessions, and One Million Cups presentations will be hosted on Zoom to keep their small business community uplifted and supported. They will also have launched a free virtual membership that grants members access to their Slack and Zoom channels to encourage people to stay connected and to foster new connections between businesses and the community. There is more information about this new membership on their website, www.colabec.com.

