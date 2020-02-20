Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn reveals fight with cancer during re-election campaign

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) announced Wednesday he is fighting stage four kidney cancer. (Source: Gray DC)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 5:07 PM, Feb 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- U.S Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) said he is being treated for stage four kidney cancer, but still plans to run for re-election.

“Exactly two months after marrying my wife, Jennifer, and just six weeks into my job as the First District's Congressman, I was given unexpected and rather shocking news. Just like millions of other Americans, I was told by my doctor: you have cancer," he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Since his diagnosis on February 15, 2019, Hagedorn has received care and immunotherapy at Rochester's Mayo Clinic. He says he has not missed a vote due to illness and vows to keep fighting for the people of southern Minnesota.

“Hopefully my situation will help others realize that, in today’s world of medical innovation, it is possible for folks fighting serious illness to live virtually normal lives, continue working their jobs and maintain hope for a bright future," he said in the statement.

Hagedorn said the cancer was detected accidentally during a routine physical examination.

Rep. Hagedorn was elected in 2018 to represent Minnesota’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC.  All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
