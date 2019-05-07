Rep. Duffy and wife expecting 9th child

Representative Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced Tuesday he and his wife, Rachel, will welcome their ninth child this fall.

Rep. Duffy announced the news on social media showing an ultrasound video with the message, “God isn’t done with our family yet! Baby number nine coming to the crew this fall! Rachel said it best - we aren’t crazy, we are just full of hope for America’s future!”

The baby will join older siblings; Evita, Jack, Lucia-Belen, John-Paul, Paloma, MariaVictoria, Margarita, and Patrick Miguel.

Duffy represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.