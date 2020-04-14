Rep. James votes for COVID-19 response bill

State Representative Jesse James (R-Altoona) voted for the COVID-19 Response Bill to alleviate challenges, and assist Wisconsinites who have been affected by the Coronavirus crisis. The legislation helps the state best utilize millions of federal dollars awarded to us. The Assembly approved the bill during Tuesday’s extraordinary session.

“It’s been a very tough and unprecedented time for everyone,” said Rep. James. “I applaud legislative leadership from both sides of aisle for coming together and listening to their members who have been advocating for their constituents during this past month of uncertainty.”

The COVID-19 Response Bill eliminates the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits and allows the state to capture more Medicaid dollars from the federal government.

Among many things, the legislation also sets aside $75 million to address future, unexpected needs that federal dollars don’t cover, and requires the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to develop a plan to assist the state’s main industries which are tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, construction and retail.

“I’m hopeful that this bi-partisan legislation will benefit the millions of Wisconsinites experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. James. “This legislation provides a level of certainty during these very uncertain times.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration on Wednesday.