Rep. Kind Demands USDA Reopen Insurance Program for Struggling Dairy Farmers

Today, Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue demanding to know what he is doing to support dairy farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Rep. Kind is pressing Secretary Perdue to explain why he has still not reopened the dairy margin coverage (DMC) program.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin was losing an average of two dairy farms a day. This year, farmers were looking forward to turning things around, only to be hit with a pandemic that shuttered many of the businesses they rely on most,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I continue to be confused as to why Secretary Perdue has refused to reopen the DMC program. Reopening the DMC program would be a quick and effective way to ensure we do not lose farms permanently to this crisis. Now is not the time for the Department of Agriculture to be sitting on their hands.”

On April 3rd, Rep. Kind and members of the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Secretary Perdue, pressing him to take immediate action on behalf of Wisconsin dairy farmers and dairy processing businesses during this crisis. Rep. Kind and the delegation specifically asked the Secretary to reopen the DMC program. Eleven days later, Secretary Perdue has yet to reply to the delegation’s concerns.

Here is the complete letter:

Dear Secretary Perdue,

I write to request immediate action to support dairy farmers in Wisconsin and throughout the country following the COVID-19 utbreak. Over a week ago, the Wisconsin delegation notified you of the

tremendous strain facing the dairy industry from the COVID-19 outbreak, but the situation continues to deteriorate by the day. Despite this, there have been few actions to support dairy farmers. While I

understand that your agency is planning to roll out an agriculture support package this week, I am confused as to why you have yet to reopen the dairy margin coverage (DMC) program. I ask that you

move swiftly to reopen enrollment for the program to give dairy farmers the immediate tools they need to ensure their survival.

Wisconsin’s dairy products are particularly reliant on a robust food service industry, and with most restaurants either closed or operating with limited service, dairy farmers are immediately being hit with

some of the most severe financial repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis. With milk prices dropping rapidly, USDA needs to move now or many dairy farms in Wisconsin will not survive.

Using an existing mechanism to provide support for dairy farmers would be a quick and effective way to ensure we do not lose farms permanently to this crisis. During DMC enrollment for 2020 in December

2019, milk futures showed some of the highest high milk prices in over five years. Cash strapped dairy farmers who were barely getting by in previous years were eager to take advantage of the higher prices

to pay off debts, rebuild their savings, and make needed repairs or improvements to their farms. Many barely scaping by in recent years were understandably unable to justify the costs of the plan’s premiums

when there was little chance of any payout in 2020, according to USDA’s own risk calculator.

Even before the crisis, Wisconsin was losing an average of two dairy farms a day, and the state continued to lead the country in the number of family farm bankruptcies. This year, farmers were looking forward to turning things around, only to be hit with a pandemic that shuttered many of the businesses they rely on most. I ask that you move to reopen enrollment for DMC now, and I stand ready to work with you on providing the necessary support for dairy farmers throughout this crisis.

Sincerely,

Ron Kind

Member of Congress