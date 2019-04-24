Rep. Kind: Russia meddling 'unprecedented level'

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind says he's almost done reading the recently-released Mueller report, but still has questions tied to outside meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Wednesday, President Trump said the report "didn't lay a glove on me” and continued to say he did nothing wrong.

Tuesday, during a roundtable in Bangor, Kind said the report showed Russia clearly intervened "in an unprecedented level" with the 2016 campaign and said there's one big question left to be answered.

"The question we need to ask now is 'Why?' What were they hoping to get from a Trump presidency and whether or not we have a President United States who is currently compromised by foreign adversaries, whether it's Russia or Saudi Arabia and he's taking action based on his own self-interest rather than the national interest. That's why I think Congress is going to have to continue this investigation and get answers to those questions,” said Kind.

WEAU 13 News reached out to Rep. Sean Duffy's office for a reaction. They directed us to a tweet from Duffy sent out last week saying the report "just confirmed what we already knew: no collusion!"