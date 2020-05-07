Rep. Kind helps highlight online learning resources

This is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and despite many schools being closed due to COVID-19, the desire for learning is still there.

Thursday, Congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse hosted a video conference with Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and the President of the Wisconsin Education Association Council Ron Martin.

The call was aimed to discuss available federal and state educational resources to help teachers, parents, and students with online learning.

"We all knew that when the virus established a hold on the United States, we would have to implement social distancing and that soon our schools and classrooms would have to be empty for the health of our children and their families in for the staff in our school districts," said Rep. Ron Kind.

One item showcased is a program which helps teach the history of states, run entirely through online resources from the Library of Congress.