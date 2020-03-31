Rep. Kind on stimulus package

Representative Ron Kind says the stimulus package is going to help families, small businesses, the health care system and more.

The U.S. Senate passed a record-setting stimulus package late Wednesday night. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

He says the package is not a perfect solution to all the needs, but a good start until the U.S. can control the pandemic.

The package includes a $200 billion investment for hospitals to help get PPE and other essential equipment.

More than $350 billion will go to small businesses in the form of fast relief and loans.

Unemployment benefits are also increased, matching the average paycheck if a person is laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19.

The package also includes a $1,200 check to people earning less than $75,000 annually.

"If you have a social security number, chances are you're going to qualify for it. We're trying to work out the guidance and the rules right now with the treasury department and the IRS. Hopefully they are going to be able to get those checks out and soon so people can keep paying bills and afford their food payments, rent, other expenses that they have to pay to live on. And this was the quickest way of injecting that type of money in the economy to help keep things functioning," said Kind.

He adds Congress is willing, ready, and able to continue to provide money or resources as long as it takes to come out of this pandemic on top.

Kind says right now the biggest concern is getting health care providers proper equipment to keep everyone safe.