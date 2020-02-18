Rep. Kind previews veteran health care bill

Congressman Ron Kind made a stop at American Legion Post 53 on Water Street in Eau Claire on Tuesday.

There, he touted new legislation he plans to introduce later this year, which focuses on increasing that care for veterans. But first, he met with local veterans on his Veterans Advisory Committee.

“This gives me an opportunity to get feedback from vets in our community. What's working and what isn't,” Kind said. “What do we need to be focused on in Washington.”

That feedback for Congressman Kind Tuesday was for a bill he’s planning to push that hopes to improve health care access for American veterans.

“One thing that I’ve been sensitive to, given the rural nature of our state and my district, is making sure we have the best possible doctors, nurses, mental health professionals and health care providers serving our veterans,” Kind said.

Named the "Veterans Access to Care Act,” Kind hopes to secure support from Republicans in the house. It's a bipartisan call which those vets in attendance Tuesday hope is met.

"I am a veteran and I want to make sure that, regardless of the party, across the aisle, that he has veterans, men and women in his advisory committee,” Noah Gerdes said. Gerdes, along with Christopher Hanson, are members of the advisory committee for the Democratic congressman from La Crosse.

“He doesn't put politics on the table when he talks about this stuff,” Hanson said. “He wants to hear what veteran's from every political persuasion, what they're experiencing in our state.”

The measure also aims to focus on recruiting and retaining the health care professionals at state VA facilities. It’s all part of kind's hope greatly improve health care access for those who have served in America’s armed forces.

“It is important that our veterans get the quality of care they earned and deserve,” Kind said.

He said the bill will be presented to congress later this year.

