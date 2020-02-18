Rep. Kind speaks at chamber luncheon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Third district congressman Ron Kind was at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, where he updated community members about legislation in Washington.
Kind also held a question and answer session, which included everything from health care to the importance of bipartisanship when introducing legislation. Kind also met with members of his veteran’s advisory committee and previewed a veteran’s health care bill Tuesday afternoon at American Legion Post 53 in Eau Claire.