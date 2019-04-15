Rep. Kind to return $107K to federal treasury to help pay down national debt

This is the deadline to file income taxes and Monday, Rep. Ron Kind used the occasion to give back money to the government.

He made the announcement during a listening session at American Legion post 53 in Eau Claire.

Rep. Kind said his office was returning more than $107,000 to the federal treasury, in a gesture of paying down the national debt. He says the savings come from his annual office budget, including items such as rent, computers, and staff salaries.

"So, we're always to find areas in all those categories of savings that we can return back to the treasury. It's a drop in the vast pool of federal budgeting, but it's important for us members of Congress to lead by example, that we're willing to tighten our belts, knowing that we need to do the same thing with the overall federal budget,” said Kind.

Kind says his office, to date, has returned close to $2 million to the federal treasury.

