Rep. Ron Kind helps secure federal assistance for Wisconsinites recovering from July’s severe weather

Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a major disaster declaration for 17 Wisconsin counties—including five counties in the Third Congressional District—impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that hit the state last month. Last week, Rep. Ron Kind sent a bipartisan letter to FEMA urging the agency to declare a major disaster declaration.

Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement on FEMA’s declaration:

“This latest round of storms left thousands of Wisconsinites without power for days and caused millions of dollars in damage across the state. I am thankful that FEMA has acted quickly and will be able to bring relief to thousands of Wisconsinites whose homes and businesses were impacted by the storms and flooding. My office and I will continue to work with FEMA to ensure additional federal resources are well-utilized.”

The counties named in the declaration are La Crosse, Monroe, Portage, Vernon, Wood, Barron, Clark, Forest, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Rusk, Shawano, Waupaca. The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin were also included.

Rep. Kind’s office has, and will continue to, work side-by-side with residents and local officials that are rebuilding their homes and communities. Any Wisconsinite with questions regarding recovery efforts or services should call his office toll-free at 1-888-442-8040 or visit his website: kind.house.gov.

Wisconsin residents can apply for disaster assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

