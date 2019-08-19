Rep. Ron Kind talks about cost of prescription drugs

Lowering the costs of prescription drugs was behind a stop in Eau Claire today by Congressman Ron Kind.

It was part of a continuing tour to promote his four-step plan which he says will ease the burden for those relying on prescriptions - allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, promote price transparency, stop patent abuse, and lower out-of-pocket costs.

Today, Kind says he hopes republicans, including President Trump, can find common ground on this topic.

"This is where the president can provide a lot of cover for my Republican colleagues. The fact that he came out and said he's willing to explore drug importation from Canada is an opening, I feel. My guess is he's hearing a lot of the same complaints that I have been back home here - seniors, especially complaining about rising prices. Clearly this has been a trend for some time” says Kind.

Kind also took time to discuss the latest on the recently-approved US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

