Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany sworn into US House of Representatives

After winning last week’s special election, former Wisconsin state senator Tom Tiffany has officially been sworn in as a member of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from left, wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as she conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., third from right, joined by his wife Chris, center, and daughters Lexie, from left, Karlyn and Katherine on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI) took his oath of office in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He says his family took an 18 -hour road trip from northern Wisconsin to be present for the ceremony.

“It was very different just having a few members on the floor,” he said during an interview outside of the U.S Capitol building.

Tiffany says his first priority in Washington will be to help Wisconsinites rebound from the fall-out of COVID-19.

“Many of them are on unemployment right now,” said Tiffany. “We want to make sure we have that bridge that they can get to better times and we can return to prosperity.”

Tiffany joined the House alongside former Navy pilot Mike Garcia who stole a California congressional district from Democrats.

The two men were sworn into office by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Both are conservatives who have been backed by President Donald Trump.

Tiffany defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker in Wisconsin’s 7th district special election to fill the vacancy left by former Representative Sean Duffy. Duffy announced he was resigning from Congress in September, citing family health issues.

Tiffany will serve the remainder of Duffy's term. He has begun collecting signatures to run again in November. Democrat Tricia Zunker has also confirmed that she will be a candidate in the 2020 General Election.

