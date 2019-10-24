Report: Chippewa Valley has one of the highest poverty rates in the state

In June, the 11th annual Wisconsin Poverty Report was released by the Wisconsin Institute for Research on Poverty.

Poverty rates are on the rise in the Chippewa Valley, according to data released earlier this year.

"We knew what the poverty rate was for Eau Claire County and Chippewa County, however we didn't really compare ourselves to any of the other counties in the state. Just historically, we haven't been statistically significantly higher than the state average but now we are," said United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Executive Director Jan Porath.

Around 14 percent of people living in Eau Claire County and southern Chippewa County are living below the poverty line.

That's above the state average, which is 10.2 percent.

In Wisconsin, a household with two children and two adults making $27,000 a year or less is considered below the poverty line.

Rebecca Schwei with the Wisconsin Institute for Research on Poverty says the Wisconsin Poverty Measure is a little different than the federal standard, which only looks at pre-tax income.

"It's a little bit different from the official poverty measure, in that we include both earnings and we include government benefits that are cash, so like social security. And then we also include non-cash benefits," said Schwei.

Thursday, Schwei took part in a community conversation with Chippewa Valley community members and stakeholders looking to address poverty and contributing factors.

For local officials, the start of the solution includes everyone.

"The more people that are aware of the situation the better. We know that it takes a lot of different types of entities in the community to come together to address it," said Porath.

Besides the Chippewa Valley, Milwaukee County is the only other county above the Wisconsin average for poverty rates.

Schwei says some recommendations from the report are people working to get more hours at a job, and also getting access to assistance.

"It's all too high and so we need to really be thinking about how we can support families and realizing that they most likely need both a job, but then also some support," said Schwei.

This recent report looked at data from 2017.

The ALICE report done locally by the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley looks at households above the federal poverty line, but who still struggle to meet basic needs.

In the Chippewa Valley, the ALICE report found more than a quarter of the population is having a hard time making ends meet.