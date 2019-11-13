Report: Earth’s insects are dying; here’s what you can do to help

A new report for the UK Wildlife Trusts says the number of insects is rapidly declining and more than 40% of bug species are facing extinction. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Wed 12:05 PM, Nov 13, 2019

(CNN) - Some scientists are calling it the "insect apocalypse."

A new report from The Wildlife Trusts in the United Kingdom says the number of insects on our world is rapidly declining and more than 40% of bug species are facing extinction.

This could have a devastating on the world food supply.

"Three-quarters of our crops depend on insect pollinators. Crops will begin to fail. We won't have things like strawberries," said Dave Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex in the UK and the author of the study.

"We can't feed 7.5 billion people without insects."

Goulson said there's still time to reverse the decline and suggests there are steps we can take to revive insect populations:

-- Mow lawns less frequently
-- Grow pollinator plants
-- Avoid pesticide use
-- Encourage others to do the same

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus