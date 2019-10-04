Report: Energy Secretary Rick Perry to resign by end of 2019

According to reports, Energy Secretary Rick Perry will resign by the end of the year. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Fri 2:50 AM, Oct 04, 2019

(CNN) - Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly planning to step down from his position by year’s end.

Politico first reported the story, which was later picked up by the Washington Post and the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Perry promised to cooperate with lawmakers investigating whistleblower allegations involving President Trump's communications with Ukraine's leader.

Perry has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at least three times since he joined Trump's cabinet in 2017.

CNN asked Perry's spokeswoman about the Politico report, and was told:

“While the Beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry’s departure for months, he is still the secretary of energy and a proud member of President Trump’s cabinet. One day the media will be right. Today is not that day.”

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus