Report: Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer raped colleague

A new report about the firing of Matt Lauer two years ago revealed that the former “Today Show” anchor was accused of rape.

The allegations are part of a new book by Ronan Farrow titled “Catch and Kill.” In it, former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils tells her story publicly for the first time.

Variety magazine published excerpts of Farrow’s book on Tuesday.

Nevils said the rape occurred while the two were in Sochi, Russia, covering the 2014 Winter Olympics. She told Farrow it happened after a night of drinking at a hotel bar with several work colleagues.

Nevils said Lauer invited her to his hotel room and then forced himself on her.

She also told Farrow she and Lauer had later sexual encounters that were consensual.

Nevils reported the alleged attack to NBC Universal executives three years later. Lauer was fired the next day.

She said former “Today” show host Meredith Vieira urged her to get a lawyer and speak with NBC.

Farrow reported that she left the network in 2018 with a payout in the “seven figures.”

In a three-page open letter released Wednesday, Lauer denounced the account, which he called “a dangerous and defamatory new allegation ... as part of a promotional effort to sell a book.” He said the encounter was consensual.

“Catch and Kill” is set to release next Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.