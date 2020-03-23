Reports: IOC member believes Summer Olympics will be postponed

(Gray News) - Long-time International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said Monday he believes the 2020 Summer Olympics will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.

According to USA Today, Pound said the games would likely be held in 2021. He said the IOC would work out the details in the next four weeks.

Pound, of Montreal, Canada, confirmed his thoughts in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"We're all reading the tea leaves and so on, but the Japanese themselves are talking about postponing," he told them. "A lot of national Olympic committees and countries are calling for a postponement."

Neither officials in Japan, where the Olympics were to be held, nor the IOC has officially announced the postponement.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that the IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Canada, Australia and Germany have already announced they would not be sending athletes if the event is held this year.

