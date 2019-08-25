Report: Patriots unlikely to visit the White House

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Updated: Sun 10:01 PM, Aug 25, 2019

(CNN) - It’s increasingly unlikely the New England Patriots will meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl win, according to a report by The New York Times.

The Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams in February to win a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy.

But the new season starts in two weeks, so time is quickly running out for a detour to the White House for the customary visit.

Both sides told The New York Times they were unable to find a date that works for both of them. But the two sides say it has nothing to do with politics.

"We would welcome them to the White House in the future should a future date work out," and administration spokesman said Sunday.

Three Patriots players have already said in New York Times interviews they are not interested in attending a ceremony at the White House.

