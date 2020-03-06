Report: Wisconsin juvenile prison still faces safety issues

The latest court-ordered report on Wisconsin's juvenile prison found that many staff and inmates continue to fear for their safety, even while improvements have been made to improve conditions.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday on the report. It shows that the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison facilities in northern Wisconsin have completely eliminated the use of pepper spray and implemented a new electronic system to keep better track of inmates and staff.

But the report shows the youth prison also has experienced several setbacks in complying with a court order imposed to improve conditions at the facility.

