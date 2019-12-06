1 dead, shooter killed in Pensacola Navy base attack

Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. (Source: CNN)
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 8:50 AM, Dec 06, 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Navy said one victim was killed in the shooting Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Authorities say the suspected shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, and at least 11 people were hospitalized.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard told The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

Five people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. Six more were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions that they could share with The Associated Press.

Base spokesman Jason Bortz said the base is on lockdown.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.

It’s home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

