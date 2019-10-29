Reports: HBO pulls plug on 1 of 2 planned ‘Game of Thrones’ prequels

"House of the Dragon" will be set only a few hundred years before the main series, so this is a Westeros not too different from the one we got to see for much of the last decade. (Source: HBO)
Updated: Tue 9:12 PM, Oct 29, 2019

(Gray News) - Winter is coming, but the first of two planned “Game of Thrones” prequels is not.

HBO decided not to move forward with Jane Goldman’s spinoff series, even after it shot a pilot episode earlier this year, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The prequel was set to star Naomi Watts and would’ve taken place thousands of years before the events of the main series.

Before the Seven Kingdoms united, before the coming of the Andals, before dragons flew over Westeros, there was the Age of Heroes.

“Game of Thrones” only ever made brief mention of characters like Bran the Builder and Lann the Clever, but this prequel would have explored their origins and eventually led to the First Men’s initial encounter with the White Walkers.

Even so, fans can still expect new stories from the World of Ice and Fire. HBO announced “House of the Dragon” on Tuesday.

“The series is co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series,” HBO said in a post to the Game of Thrones Facebook page.

It will be set only a few hundred years before the main series, so this is a Westeros not too different from the one we got to see for much of the last decade.

Unlike the canceled prequel, this one has much more source material to pull from. It’ll lay the foundation for political drama, backstabbing and power grabs that lead to House Targaryen’s civil war, “The Dance of the Dragons.”

Simply put, we’re getting more epic battles and dragon riders.

