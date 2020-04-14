Representative Emerson Statement on COVID-19 Legislation

Today, the State Assembly passed Assembly Bill 1038, which addressed our state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) issued the following statement in response:

““The legislation we passed today is a good first step toward addressing the COVID-19 crisis, but it must not be our last step. In this uniquely challenging moment in our state’s history, events are moving quickly, and the Assembly will need to stand ready to respond to changing circumstances.

“I voted for AB 1038 because it ensures our state will receive much-needed federal dollars and provides support for Wisconsinites impacted by COVID-19, especially the thousands of workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. I am disappointed, however, that Republicans chose to play politics again by slipping an unrelated, ideologically motivated provision weakening training standards for CNAs into this must-pass bill. This favor to special interests will not help our state address COVID-19 in any way, and its inclusion represents politics at its worst.

“The biggest problem with AB 1038 is what’s not in it. Nearly, two weeks ago, legislative Democrats sent a letter calling on Republicans to take up a set of priorities that would help the people of Wisconsin during this crisis. Democrats introduced amendments including many of these priorities, including provisions for DHS to offer grants to childcare workers, $30 million for small business loans, and transitioning the remaining 2020 elections to all-mail elections. Republicans rejected and allowed for zero debate on these amendments, which is why it is crucial we continue to work on urgently needed relief for the people of Wisconsin. I and my Democratic colleagues are committed to continuing this fight.”