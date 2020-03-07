Representative Jesse James holds a listening session in Chippewa Falls

Representative Jesse James held a listening session today at the Lake Hallie Old Village Hall. He was joined by Senator Kathy Bernier, and together they listened to members of the community voice their concerns with state legislature and answered questions. Some concerns brought up were gerrymandering, medical freedom, education, mental health in prisons, property and sales tax, and road construction.

"I'm preparing for next session, a lot of people have reached out to me, every meeting, every listening session we come to people introduce new ideas and I love that part because the best bill ideas come from the people,” says James.

One idea James got from the listening session today was to incorporate more trades education into schools throughout Wisconsin. He also had listening sessions today in Thorp, Greenwood, and Osseo.

