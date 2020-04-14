Representative Petryk Statement on Passage of Coronavirus Relief Legislation

State Representative Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington) issued the following statement following the Assembly passing bipartisan legislation to address the coronavirus response bill:

“This is a difficult time right now for people throughout the state. To help address these challenging times the Assembly voted today to give our state more resources and flexibility to help in this fight. This bipartisan legislation will bring more federal dollars to Wisconsin to help increase medical care, provide loans to small business, and aid to our farmers. In addition, the bill repeals the unemployment insurance one week waiting period to help those out of work.”

The legislation also supports our medical workforce by providing temporary licensing credentials for health care professionals in other states to practice here. It also includes a provision I authored this session to harmonize Wisconsin’s certified nursing assistant training hours with federal law. This common sense change eliminates the unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles which are preventing those professionals from outside our neighboring states to help our area.”

“I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation to help get Wisconsin moving again. I am hopeful the Senate will also pass the bill and that the governor will sign this bill into law immediately. In addition, I remain optimistic that the governor will wisely use his discretion to utilize these federal funds to help rural areas such as our 93rd Assembly District.”

